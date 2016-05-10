ZURICH May 10 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
does not expect to see further trading write-downs on the same
scale as in recent quarters, Chief Financial Officer David
Mathers told Reuters on Tuesday.
"I think I would be very surprised to see further
significant writedowns in the trading book side," Mathers said
in an interview after Credit Suisse posted first-quarter
earnings.
"I think it is unlikely that we will see a repetition of
what we saw in the first quarter or the fourth quarter."
The bank has faced questions over its risk controls after it
disclosed more than $1 billion in trading writedowns on illiquid
positions. Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has said he and other
senior bank officials were unaware of the size of the positions
behind the write-downs.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by
Michael Shields)