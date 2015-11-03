LONDON Nov 3 Credit Suisse CEO
Tidjane Thiam said he does not want to commit to a return on
equity (ROE) target, because he fears it could lead to a "death
spiral" in an uncertain regulatory environment where capital
demands are ever increasing.
"Maybe when things are stabilised we can come back to ROE,
but until the regulatory framework has landed, and that's in
2019 with Basel 4, it's not prudent to have an ROE target,"
Thiam told delegates at the FT Banking Summit in London on
Tuesday.
"In the end you're in a death spiral, you're under
pressure..you have to cut costs...then market yells at you and
you cut again and that's what I call a death spiral," he said.
Thiam, who took the reins of Zurich-based Credit Suisse in
July, announced big restructuring plans on Oct. 21, emphasising
a push for growth in wealth management and in Asia.
Alongside raising 6 billion Swiss francs from investors,
Credit Suisse will cut 1,600 jobs in its home market and
relocate up to 1,800 positions from London where Thiam said
costs were particularly high.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Sinead Cruise)