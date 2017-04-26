Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most shareholders, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday.
"Based on various conversations with many shareholders I assume I am supported by the majority," Rohner was quoted as saying on Bilanz magazine's website.
"For me it would be a signal if I would hear from really significant shareholders that they are not satisfied with my strategic direction. I have not to date heard this, never."
Rohner was speaking after Switzerland's second-biggest lender, which has faced criticism over management bonuses despite consecutive annual losses, dropped plans for listing its Swiss unit and instead announced a $4 billion rights issue. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Alexander Smith)
DUBAI, June 15 Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Thursday with Qatar and Dubai rising despite a fall in crude oil prices, while Saudi Arabia's decline was cushioned by hopes it will be put on review for possible emerging market status next week. Riyadh's stock index lost 0.5 percent after Brent crude dipped below $47 a barrel; all but one of the 14 listed petrochemical producers fell, with National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) dropping 3.7 percent.
* Noted certain media report regarding company giving up its acquisition of copper-cobalt mine from Freeport-Mcmoran Inc