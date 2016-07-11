UPDATE 1-Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
ZURICH/MOSCOW, July 11 Credit Suisse plans to close its booking platform for its private banking business in Russia, the bank said on Monday, the latest move in a major restructure by Switzerland's second-largest lender.
"Credit Suisse has revised its private banking offering in Russia and will continue providing advisory services for private banking customers in Russia but without onshore booking," Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement, confirming an earlier report by Forbes.
The move will mean wealthy Russians who bank with Credit Suisse will book their money outside Russia, something which is already the case for many clients.
It is expected to have a negligible impact on the bank's headcount in Russia and will not impact Credit Suisse's onshore investment banking operations in Russia.
Deutsche Bank decided to cut back on its investment banking activities in Russia last year as part of a programme to shrink its global spread of businesses under new Chief Executive John Cryan.
Western investment banks have closed or scaled back their operations as the Russian economy shrank under pressure from falling commodity prices and sanctions. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Christian Lowe, editing by David Evans)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 27 January 2017: UBS Group AG's annual 2016 results show persistent revenue pressures in its core businesses, despite a strong 4Q16 for the investment bank segment. The wealth management division, which was the single largest contributor to pre-tax profits in 2016, saw revenues decline 9% in 2016, resulting in a 22% fall in pre-tax profit, adjusted for non-recurring gains on sale. L
* Euro zone creditors gave loans to Athens without IMF onboard