ZURICH, March 24 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam received 18.9 million Swiss francs
($19.37 million) in 2015, according to the Swiss bank's annual
report published on Thursday.
Thiam received 4.57 million francs in total compensation and
14.3 million francs in replacement awards in the form of shares
to compensate for the cancellation of deferred awards from his
previous employer.
Thiam, who took over at Credit Suisse from British insurer
Prudential last July, is five months into implementing
his new strategy for the Zurich-based bank.
A slump in investment banking revenues pushed Credit Suisse
on Wednesday to accelerate its cost-cutting plan as Thiam
admitted he had been unaware of trading positions that triggered
more big writedowns in the first quarter.
On Wednesday, Thiam disclosed that he had asked for his 2015
bonus to be cut by 40 percent, even more than the 36 percent
cuts in bonuses for staff in the global markets division.
