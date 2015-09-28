NEW YORK, Sept 28 Credit Suisse Group AG had agreed to pay $4.25 million for submitting deficient information to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for two years about its customers' trades, the regulator said on Monday.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, a subsidiary of the Swiss bank, as part of the settlement admitted it violated record keeping and reporting provisions of federal securities laws, the SEC said.

Under federal law, broker-dealers like Credit Suisse must upon request provide the SEC with "blue sheet data" on customer trading for use in identifying and analyzing trades for investigations and other work.

The SEC said that as part of a related probe, its staff compared submissions from certain broker-dealers to data from the National Securities Clearing Corp for the same firms and discovered "apparent discrepancies" in Credit Suisse's data.

As part of the settlement, Credit Suisse admitted that from January 2012 to January 2014, it made at least 593 deficient data submissions to the SEC, omitting more than 553,400 reportable trades on 1.3 billion shares.

Credit Suisse declined to comment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)