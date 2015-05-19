UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Fubon to sell out of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
* Fubon stocks down 0.6 pct, behind Taiwan's broader market (Recasts, adds comments, details on planned sale)
ZURICH May 19 Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it is issuing new shares representing 1.9 percent of its currently issued share capital as a result of the Swiss bank's 2014 scrip dividend.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said in a statement that the issue price of the new shares is 23.00 Swiss francs.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Fubon stocks down 0.6 pct, behind Taiwan's broader market (Recasts, adds comments, details on planned sale)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB-' to Heartland Bank Limited's (HBL, BBB/Stable) AUD20 million floating-rate subordinated notes. The notes are unsecured obligations of HBL and mature on 7 April 2027. Early redemption at the option of HBL is possible on the first interest payment date falling five years after issuance, or any interest payment date thereafter, subject to written approval by the Re