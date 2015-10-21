LONDON Oct 21 Credit Suisse said plans to boost
its capital will meet and are "fully consistent" with tougher
Swiss capital requirements, which were only released after the
bank's proposals were unveiled on Wednesday.
Switzerland's government said late on Wednesday Credit
Suisse and rival UBS will have to achieve a leverage
ratio of 5 percent, with at least 3.5 percent made up by
high-quality common equity tier 1 capital.
"This is fully consistent with what we've discussed (today)
and it's now official. It is one uncertainty removed," said
Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam, who interrupted a question and
answer session with analysts to read out details of the new
rules.
Credit Suisse announced it would raise 6 billion Swiss
francs to improve its capital and leverage strength.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)