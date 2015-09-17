BRIEF-Joy City Property says FY net profit RMB797.6 mln
* FY net profit RMB 797.581 million versus RMB 726.1 million a year ago
ZURICH, Sept 17 Swiss bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would give investors an update on the bank's strategy under new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam on Oct. 21 .
"The strategy update will provide a briefing of Credit Suisse's business plans and organization, as well as the financial results for the third quarter of 2015," the Zurich-based bank said in a statement.
A Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday that Credit Suisse intends to sell its U.S. private bank and slash its prime brokerage business under a strategy being developed by Thiam. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Unit entered into equity transfer agreement with vendors and target company