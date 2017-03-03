ZURICH, March 3 Credit Suisse has
appointed Christian Berchem chief executive of Credit Suisse
(UK) Ltd, its UK private banking business, as of June 7 pending
regulatory approval, the Swiss banking group said on Friday.
Berchem spent the past five years at Barclays Wealth
in Britain, most recently as head of the private bank
for London, it said in a statement. He previously worked for
JPMorgan, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and KPMG.
He will report to Claudio de Sanctis, head of international
wealth management Europe. Philip Harris remains CEO until
Berchem takes over, then takes on the role of senior client
advisor within the UK private bank.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)