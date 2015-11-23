ZURICH Nov 23 A Credit Suisse entity has received civil investigative demands from the U.S Department of Justice over matters related to credit default swaps, the Swiss lender said in a prospectus for a share sale released on Monday.

It gave no further details. A spokeswoman said it had revealed the request in its 2014 annual report.

It reiterated that Credit Suisse and other defendants in September had executed agreements to settle U.S. class-action lawsuits alleging violations of price-fixing related to credit default swaps. These agreements still required final court approval, it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Miller)