(Adds details throughout)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK Oct 20 Credit Suisse Group AG
has awarded Wells Fargo & Co the exclusive
right to recruit the Swiss bank's brokers who work in the United
States, the companies said on Tuesday.
Although Credit Suisse's brokerage business has become
profitable in the last two years, it is too small "to
sustainably compete without significant investment or
acquisition," the bank told brokers in an internal memo
About 275 brokers work in Credit Suisse's 13 U.S. offices.
Wells Fargo operates the third-largest brokerage network in the
United States, with about 15,000 advisers.
Credit Suisse Private Banking, a name adopted to lure
wealthy Americans although it is not a bank, had revenue of
about $700 million in 2015 and minimal profit, said people
familiar with the business.
The recruiting arrangement comes on the eve of a strategy
update that Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam is
giving investors on Oct. 21. Thiam, hired in July, will likely
outline shrinkage of the bank's capital-intensive trading
businesses and expansion of its wealth and asset management in
Asia and Africa.
Wells's ability to convince Credit Suisse brokers to join is
not a sure thing. Brokers have been deluged with calls from
Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, and other large firms and
wealth management boutiques as word of the parent bank's
strategy leaked out, brokers and recruiters told Reuters. About
20 moved in the past two weeks, despite pleas from their
managers to wait and hear what a Credit Suisse-approved rival
will offer.
The offers will be made by top Wells executives. David
Carroll, head of Wells' wealth and investment management
division, and Wells Fargo Advisors President Mary Mack are
meeting Credit Suisse's New York City brokers Wednesday morning,
brokers said. The allure is that Credit Suisse clients are
wealthier than those of average Wells brokers.
Since Credit Suisse entered the U.S. market 15 years ago,
its brokers have enticed the wealthy with the cachet of the
Swiss name and products such as initial public offerings and
private equity investments sourced from Credit Suisse investment
bankers.
Wells is offering jobs at its private client group, which
work out of standalone brokerage offices, and in its Wealth
Brokerage Services unit that services wealthy clients of the
fourth biggest U.S. bank in its branches. Several brokers said
Tuesday they worry about the cultural fit.
The agreement does not allow Wells to recruit brokers in
Canada or Latin America, the most profitable part of Credit
Suisse's Americas operation.
The Swiss bank has told dozens of traders and operations
employees in the wealth unit they will be let go after the
broker transition is completed in the first quarter of 2016,
according to people familiar with the decision.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bill Rigby, Bernard Orr)