July 9 Credit Suisse AG has named
senior banker Tom Davidson vice chairman of its global
healthcare group, according to a memo released to employees on
Wednesday.
Davidson will focus his efforts on some of the bank's
largest pharmaceutical clients globally at a time when
healthcare M&A continues to surge. He has worked on recent
deals, including advising Merck & Co Inc on its $3.85
billion acquisition of biopharmaceutical company Idenix and
advising specialty pharma company Paladin Labs on its sale to
Endo Health Solutions for $1.5 billion.
Stuart Smith, who served as co-head of the bank's global
healthcare group with Davidson, will continue to run the team.
Other high profile deals that Credit Suisse's healthcare
group was involved in during the last several years include
Genzyme's $20 billion sale to Sanofi SA in 2011 and
Human Genome Sciences sale to GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
Ltd for $3 billion in 2012.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the
memo.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran. Editing by Andre Grenon)