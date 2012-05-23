May 23 Three veteran Credit Suisse brokers have left the company to join UBS Wealth Management Americas and Jefferies & Co in New York, representatives from both firms said on Wednesday.

Advisers Bob Constant and Jeryl Paris joined the wealth management unit of Jefferies & Co, a subsidiary of the New York-based Jefferies Group Inc. The advisers, who moved in April, are based in the company's Midtown Manhattan office and report to Mark Peters, global head of wealth management at Jefferies & Co.

Peters said the advisers represent "top-tier hires" at Jefferies, as the firm expands its wealth business.

Constant and Paris, who have both worked in the industry for more than three decades each, have been partners since 1998. They spent the past 12 years at Credit Suisse, where Constant was a director of the private client group.

Both advisers had previously worked at New York-based Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corp, the former investment bank and brokerage acquired by Credit Suisse in 2000.

Also on the move, adviser Mark Bilski left Credit Suisse in May for UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage division of the Swiss bank . Bilski, a roughly three decade industry veteran, had been with Credit Suisse since 2005.

Credit Suisse confirmed the departures. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)