ZURICH, Sept 9 Internal investigations at Credit Suisse found some bankers systematically infringed the bank's internal rules for doing business in the United States and lied to their managers, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Friday.

The newspaper refers to new internal investigations conducted by Switzerland's second-largest bank, which is the object of a U.S. tax investigation that could lead to criminal charges against the bank.

"(Credit Suisse employees) did not admit, for example, that they had been communicating with U.S. clients via their private email addresses," Tages-Anzeiger said.

Switzerland's financial markets regulator FINMA has also opened an investigation into one institute that did not make sufficient responses regarding details about its U.S. business requested by FINMA, the newspaper reported without naming the bank in question.

Credit Suisse would not comment on the report nor confirm any internal investigation.

The United States is pushing for a deal similar to the one struck on UBS client data two years ago, seeking details of all U.S. clients with accounts worth at least $50,000 between 2002 and 2010 at banks including Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and Wegelin as well as some regional banks. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)