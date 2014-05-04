ZURICH May 4 U.S. authorities are ratcheting up
pressure on Credit Suisse to plead guilty to helping
wealthy Americans hide untaxed money in Swiss bank accounts,
Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag said.
The source quoted by the newspaper said U.S. authorities had
made "extreme" demands regarding potential fines and wanted the
names of all U.S. citizens who had stashed away untaxed money in
Credit Suisse accounts, NZZ am Sonntag said.
"Washington is asking for a guilty plea," the newspaper said
on Sunday, quoting an unnamed source close to the bank.
Contacted by phone, a spokesman for the bank declined to
comment.
Credit Suisse is one of over a dozen Swiss banks under
criminal investigation in the United States over whether and how
they helped wealthy Americans dodge tax. Pressure on Credit
Suisse increased this week as one of its former employees
pleaded guilty to helping U.S. clients avoid taxes.
Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf met U.S.
Justice Minister Eric Holder in Washington on Friday to discuss
the tax row, saying she sought fair and equal treatment of Swiss
banks in the probe. No specific results of the meeting have been
announced.
Swiss bank secrecy laws bar banks from revealing the names
of account holders, but Swiss authorities made an exception in
2009 when they handed over data on U.S. clients of Credit
Suisse's national rival UBS to U.S. authorities to
stop them issuing an indictment against the bank.
Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag said in an article on
Sunday Credit Suisse was urging the Swiss government to consider
using emergency law if no other solution could be found, quoting
unnamed sources.
The Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment on this
report too.
Switzerland's private banking model has been rattled to its
core by the U.S. crackdown on tax evasion. UBS has admitted to
helping U.S. taxpayers evade taxes and paid a $780 million fine
in 2009.
Last month, Credit Suisse said it doubled its provisions for
tax and securities law matters in the United States to 895
million Swiss francs ($1 billion).
($1 = 0.8795 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)