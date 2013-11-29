BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $6.3 million versus $11.2 million year ago
ZURICH Nov 29 Credit Suisse ultra-high net worth banker Rolf Boegli is stepping down at year-end due to health reasons, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
The Swiss banker, head of premium clients in Switzerland and external asset managers, is taking a leave of absence and plans to return to Credit Suisse eventually, according to the memo, of which the bank confirmed the contents.
He will be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, a corporate finance banker in Switzerland and 14-year veteran of Credit Suisse.
Boegli had been in the job little more than a year following the merger of the bank's retail and private banking arms in Switzerland last year.
Ultra-wealthy clients in Switzerland typically have more than $50 million in bankable assets. (Reporting By Oliver Hirt. Writing by Katharina Bart.)
* Group is expected to record a net loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016
BEIJING, Feb 28 Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation must "unswervingly" crackdown on financial irregularities and illegal behaviours, while improving shortcomings in its market supervision, state news agency Xinhua quoted him as saying on Tuesday.