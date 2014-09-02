BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
LONDON, Sept 2 Credit Suisse said it was investigating allegations of trader misconduct reported in the Wall Street Journal earlier on Tuesday.
"With regard to the story published in today's Wall Street Journal, we cannot comment on employee matters under investigation," Credit Suisse said in a statement.
"However, any allegations of this nature are taken very seriously at Credit Suisse." (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes