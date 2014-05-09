BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH May 9 Credit Suisse is doing everything in its power to reach a settlement with U.S. authorities who are probing whether and how its private bankers helped wealthy Americans dodge their taxes, executives will tell the bank's shareholders on Friday.
"We are doing everything we can to resolve this matter within the given framework of U.S. and Swiss law, in the best possible way and in a timely manner," Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner will tell the Swiss bank's annual shareholders' meeting, according to prepared remarks which were released ahead of the meeting.
However neither Rohner nor Chief Executive Brady Dougan will comment on specifics of talks with U.S. authorities, the prepared remarks showed.
According to one source familiar with the matter, the talks involve the bank paying as much as $1.6 billion to resolve a justice department investigation.
"To the extent that errors were made by the bank, it has to assume responsibility," Rohner will tell the meeting. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by David Holmes)
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq