* Bank to ask investors to approve new shares

* Shares to be used for employee stock awards

* ISS approves overall pay plan for Credit Suisse

* Julius Baer shareholders rejected pay plan

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, April 17 Credit Suisse could face shareholder opposition at its annual meeting next week over a plan to issue new shares to pay staff bonuses following a recommendation to reject it from a shareholder advisory group.

ISS, the U.S. advisory firm, objects to the dilution of shareholders as a result of the Swiss bank's proposal to issue more than 27 million shares worth over 700 million Swiss francs ($755.41 million) at current market prices. These would be used to pay staff, some of whom have volunteered to receive bonuses in stock rather than cash.

Banker pay and bonuses have become a hot-button issue in Switzerland since the financial crisis. Last month, Swiss voters backed some of the world's strictest controls on executive pay, forcing public companies to give shareholders a binding vote on compensation in future.

Julius Baer shareholders last week rejected the pay plans of the Swiss private bank, a first in Switzerland. ISS, which advises investors on corporate governance and other issues, had recommended shareholders vote it down.

ISS said it would prefer Credit Suisse to buy back shares to satisfy the staff bonuses. The bank had done this in the past for previous pay plans, but stopped doing it in 2011 to conserve capital.

Chairman Urs Rohner rejected ISS's objections in a letter to shareholders posted on the bank's website. He said the bank planned to buy back shares to satisfy staff bonuses as soon as it had hit a key capital ratio, expected mid-year.

Credit Suisse's plans to require staff to take bonuses in shares rather than cash are part of the bank's efforts to meet tough new capital requirements backed by the Swiss National Bank.

ISS also criticised a one-year vesting period on stock awards for Chief Executive Brady Dougan and other top managers as too short and not tied to any performance targets, though it noted they were subject to clawbacks.

But ISS supported Credit Suisse's overall pay plan, which includes 7.8 million francs for CEO Dougan for 2012, including a 500,000 franc unrestricted cash bonus on top of 2.5 million in base pay, as well as short- and long-term stock awards.

Dougan was criticised by shareholders and the Swiss public in 2010 when he received about 70 million francs in shares from a 2004 stock-linked bonus plan as well as being awarded 19 million in compensation for 2009.

($1 = 0.9267 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber. Editing by Jane Merriman)