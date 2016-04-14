ZURICH, April 14 Credit Suisse's
chairman for the Americas region, Robert Shafir, will leave the
Swiss bank in July, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
"He is looking to do something outside of Credit Suisse in
the future," the spokeswoman said, confirming a report by the
Wall Street Journal.
Shafir had previously been head of private banking and
wealth management products, and chief executive officer of the
Americas for Credit Suisse until an Oct. 21 restructuring under
new group CEO Tidjane Thiam.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse will not appoint a direct
replacement for Shafir as it is not necessary in the new
structure, the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)