May 6 Financial services provider Credit Suisse AG said it appointed Christoph Meier as global head of media relations.

Meier joins the firm from Lombard Odier Group in Geneva, where he is head of communications.

He would take up his new position at Credit Suisse on July 15 and will be based in Zurich, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)