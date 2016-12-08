Dec 8 Investment bank Credit Suisse AG has hired internet equities analyst Robert Peck to run its global internet banking business, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Peck was previously an analyst at investment bank SunTrust Banks Inc, where he led global internet research since 2013.

He will report to David Wah, who co-heads global technology, media and telecom banking at Credit Suisse alongside Mark Simonian.

Peck has been covering the internet and digital media sector for more than a decade, covering stocks including Amazon.com Inc , Facebook Inc and Google Inc.

Prior to his time at SunTrust, he was a president of Corise LLC, a technology-focused merchant bank. Before that, he was a senior analyst covering TMT at Baron Capital.

Credit Suisse has been a bookrunner for some of the larger IPOs in the technology space, including Google, Baidu Inc , Facebook and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

(Reporting by Liana Baker in San Francisco and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)