Jan 4 Credit Suisse AG said it has
blocked an attempt by Jefferies Group LLC to lure a
number of its senior bankers.
Of the eight bankers that had agreed to take on new roles at
Jefferies, five are remaining at the Swiss bank, according to
Credit Suisse spokeswoman Nicole Sharp.
This includes Jonathan Moneypenny, who had agreed to join
Jefferies to co-head its global leveraged finance capital
markets business, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Moneypenny has
reversed his decision and will remain at the Swiss bank, Sharp
said.
Jeb Slowik, who had also been hired at Jefferies to co-head
leveraged finance originations, will also remain at Credit
Suisse.
A number of other Credit Suisse senior loan team members,
including Joseph Kieffer, John Bown and Brad Capadona, are
joining Jefferies, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Credit Suisse is trying to protect its leveraged finance
franchise, which is among the most active on Wall Street, as
Jefferies tries to rebuild its own.
Jefferies had also agreed to hire three senior investment
bankers from Credit Suisse's real estate investment banking
business. All three will now stay at Credit Suisse, including
Dean Decker, who had been hired to co-head Jefferies' global
real estate, gaming and lodging banking business.
A Jefferies spokesman did not respond to requests for
comment.
This is the second time that Jefferies has tried to lure a
number of Credit Suisse bankers in recent months.
Last year, a group of five Credit Suisse technology
investment bankers left for Jefferies, prompting a court case.
