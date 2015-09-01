LONDON, Sept 1 Credit Suisse has appointed William Nourse to its EMEA Financial Institutions Group (FIG) team as a managing director primarily covering UK financial institutions, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Nourse joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was Head of UK Insurance FIG.

He will take up the role at the end of November, the memo said, reporting to Eric Richard, head of the EMEA FIG team at Credit Suisse.

