* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
Mullarkey, who was a managing director, worked at the bank for about 24 years, according to BrokerCheck. He informed contacts he was leaving in an e-mail last week.
A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment. Mullarkey did not return an e-mail or a message left on his cell phone. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters