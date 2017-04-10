NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.

Mullarkey, who was a managing director, worked at the bank for about 24 years, according to BrokerCheck. He informed contacts he was leaving in an e-mail last week.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson declined to comment. Mullarkey did not return an e-mail or a message left on his cell phone. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)