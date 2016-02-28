BRIEF-Lushang Property's Q1 contract sales up 51.5 pct y/y
* Says Q1 contract sales up 51.5 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($188.56 million)
ZURICH Feb 28 Credit Suisse's regional chief executive for Russia, Steven Hellman, left the bank this month, a spokesman said on Sunday, confirming a report in Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.
The bank's Group Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam last year embarked on Credit Suisse's biggest overhaul in almost a decade, choosing to focus more on private banking and wealth management in emerging markets while shrinking its investment bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)
* Says Q1 contract sales up 51.5 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($188.56 million)
LONDON, April 12 European shares rose on Wednesday, driven by gains in financials stocks and carmakers, as first-quarter earnings season kicked off and a rise in the oil price underpinned energy stocks.