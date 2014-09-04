ZURICH, Sept 4 The head of Credit Suisse's
private bank in eastern Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, Alois Baettig, has decided to leave after a 40-year
career with the Swiss bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
"Under Alois' leadership, we have built and significantly
strengthened our business in EEMEA, which is a highly
competitive market," said Hans-Ulrich Meister, who co-runs the
Zurich-based bank's overall wealth management operations.
Baettig is leaving to pursue undisclosed personal interests
outside Credit Suisse, according to the memo.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)