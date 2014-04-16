ZURICH, April 16 Credit Suisse said on
Wednesday that first-quarter net profit fell by more than
one-third on the year as revenue from bond-trading activities
tumbled.
Credit Suisse's net profit of 859 million Swiss francs
missed analyst views, which averaged 1.155 million francs in a
Reuters poll.
Credit Suisse is being targeted by U.S. officials in a U.S.
tax probe over helping wealthy Americans hide cash from their
taxman, for which it recently hiked the funds it has set aside
to settle and avoid prosecution. That federal probe widened
recently to New York state's top financial regulator.
The bank said in its quarterly statement, which comes before
those of European rivals such as Deutsche Bank and
Barclays, that it continues to focus on resolving the
investigation.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)