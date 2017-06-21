NEW YORK, June 21 Michael Romanowski is joining Credit Suisse as a director on the high-yield sales desk in the bank's global credit products division, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Romanowski previously worked at Barclays as a director in credit sales. He has been involved in sales with credit hedge funds including leveraged loans, investment grade, high-yield and emerging markets.

He is expected to start in August and will report to Jason Safriet, head of US High Yield Sales.

The bank has been active in investing in its leveraged finance business and ranked within the top three of leveraged finance trading revenue in the United States last year, according to Coalition. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Jon Methven)