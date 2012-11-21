HONG KONG Nov 21 Credit Suisse has
appointed its Southeast Asia CEO Helman Sitohang as the head of
investment banking for Asia Pacific, the Swiss bank said on
Wednesday.
In the newly created role, Sitohang will be responsible for
strengthening Credit Suisse's equities, fixed income and
investment banking businesses in the region.
The appointment comes a day after news that the private
banking arm will swallow its smaller asset management unit and
absorb some investment bank activities, triggering a management
shake-up of those jockeying to succeed its chief executive.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred;Editing by Ron Popeski)