SYDNEY, April 9 Credit Suisse Group AG
said on Thursday it has named John Knox as the new CEO for
Australia, effective May 1, replacing Rob Stewart who is leaving
to pursue other opportunities.
Knox, who will also become the sole head of investment
banking in Australia, will report to Credit Suisse Asia Pacific
CEO Helman Sitohang, the bank said in a statement.
Knox, who joined Credit Suisse in 1995, was appointed the
co-head of investment banking in 2007.
His new role will involve driving Credit Suisse businesses
in Australia across private banking, wealth management and
investment banking divisions. He will also be responsible for
overseeing and maintaining all regulatory relationships, Credit
Suisse said.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edmund Klamann)