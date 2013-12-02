BRIEF-Gander Mountain, subsidiaries file for Chapter 11 reorganization
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is planning to sell a low-trigger contingent capital Tier 1 issue, as soon as soon as this week, according to the bank.
The issuer will visit London and New York for two days of investor meetings starting Monday and a US dollar Reg S/144A transaction may follow subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly diluted EPS net loss attributable to common stockholders $11.13
* On march 7, debtors filed with bankruptcy court a notice regarding bids for sale of debtors' interest in Dominion Terminal Associates