ZURICH, April 7 Switzerland's FINMA is
monitoring recent large trading losses at major Swiss banks, the
head of the financial watchdog said on Thursday.
"In the fourth quarter and at the start of the year, the
environment for the trading business was very difficult," Mark
Branson told the supervisor's annual news conference.
"Several banks, including Swiss banks, have suffered losses
here. Credit Suisse was strong in the American credit
business, proportionally speaking. That is a topic for us in our
oversight."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)