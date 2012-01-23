(This article first appeared in the January 21 issue of the
International Financing Review (IFR)
By Christopher Whittall; Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - There are signs that some
supranationals and agencies are moving closer to signing two-way
credit support annexes, as a combination of impending regulation
and the eurozone crisis has intensified pressure on these
participants to post collateral against swaps exposures.
The majority of SSA borrowers currently have one-way CSAs,
whereby they receive collateral when in-the-money on a swap with
a dealer, but do not post when out-the-money. Such exposures
leave dealers with several charges under Basel 3 such as,
funding, credit value adjustment and capital.
Having previously swallowed such charges for these
all-important banking clients, dealers have been urging SSAs
over the past couple of years to sign collateral agreements or
start paying the costs. Now, these pleas no longer seem to be
falling on deaf ears.
"In the past couple of weeks we have been pricing credit
charges when quoting on these swaps, and we're not missing
deals. Issuers are starting to feel what it's like to be priced
properly and their ability to bully us to continue to quote at
mid [is diminishing]", said one head of SSAs at a major dealer.
"Some of them are also negotiating with us on two-way CSAs,
whereas in the past there was practically no dialogue at all.
All the big ones you'd hope to be having discussions are by and
large engaging," he added.
Agencies and supras are far larger users of swaps than
sovereigns, needing to swap all of their primary issues as well
as using cross-currency swaps to tap foreign markets.
The biggest charge on these swaps is on credit rather than
funding (which tends to be the main cost for sovereigns
issuers). This is because funding charges only kick in when SSAs
are out-the-money on swaps. Agencies and supras typically
receive fixed, making them in-the-money on swaps in this low
rates environment.
Dealers indicate that most SSAs are now aware of the
arguments around one-way CSAs, and say there has been more
consistency between banks in pricing in these charges correctly.
Meanwhile, the intensification of the eurozone debt crisis and
recent downgrades has increased CVA charges.
"Under Basel 3 we have to use (the) CDS model to price CVA,
and the best proxy for a big agency issuer like the European
Investment Bank is European sovereign CDS, which have doubled if
not quadruped in the past 12 months. The cost has gone up
exponentially," said one head of SSAs at another major dealer.
As recently as January 6, CDS on France reached 241bp,
compared with 67bp seven months earlier, while Italian CDS
surged from 150bp to 529bp over the same period. In spite of
this, Rodrigo Robledo, head of capital markets at Single A rated
Spanish borrower ICO, showed no sign of moving to post
collateral.
"Our current policy is to continue with the one-way CSA. We
can execute swaps with no problem at all. We have just closed a
EUR2bn trade today and have executed an interest rate swap to
give the currency a float in euros, and we got the level we
wanted to achieve," said Robledo.
Eila Kreivi, head of capital markets at EIB, acknowledged
the issues around one-way CSAs, but said the EIB had not yet
decided to change. It is still possible to get satisfactory
pricing in the swaps market, even if pricing in the
cross-currency basis swap market has become less competitive.
"We do recognise Basel 3 is changing requirements in terms
of funding, capital and credit. Before 2015 we will have to take
a view one way or another - it's not going away - but we have
not taken any decisions so far," she said.
"There are different options to consider. Keeping extra
liquidity for these purposes is certainly not free, and it may
make sense for some agencies, supras or sovereigns to pay the
extra costs, depending on how directional and how big or
frequent an issuer they are," she added.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall and Natalie Harrison)