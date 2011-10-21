Oct 21 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays grabbed
the biggest volume of business last year to emerge as the top
tier players in the credit trading universe, a new survey has
found.
Data collected by Euromoney -- surveying nearly 500 hedge
funds, asset managers, private equity houses, insurance
companies and non-market-making banks -- showed most large
investment banks that were particularly strong in any one type
of credit trading tended to be somewhat smaller players in other
areas. But this was not the case for Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and
Barclays, who had a significant market share across the board
and effectively formed a top tier.
Deutsche Bank took 17.35% of the market share in trading
investment grade corporates, ahead of Bank of America Merrill
Lynch's (BoAML) 13.5% and JP Morgan's 12.73%. The German
investment bank also had the largest slice of volume in single
name and index CDS trading, in addition to topping the volume
tables in the securitisation sector.
Deutsche Bank was second and third in overall volumes in
credit trading of both investment grade financial institutions
and high yield, with Barclays Capital taking the top spot.
The British investment bank took 22.26% of the market share
in the trading of investment grade financial institutions, ahead
of Deutsche Bank's 19.29% and JP Morgan's 17.10%. Barclays
topped the high yield credit trading with 19.71% of market
share, slightly ahead of JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.
VOLUME
Euromoney said the aim was not to measure margins or
profitability of the investment banking credit trading desks,
the survey solely looked at trading volumes between April 2010
and April 2011. During this period, which coincided with the
start of the Greek debt crisis, credit markets were still
enjoying a resurgence after a torrid time during 2008 and early
2009.
But as the interminable euro zone debt troubles continues to
impact the markets and threaten liquidity, Adrian Fitzpatrick,
head of investment dealing for Kames Capital, the asset
management arm of insurance giant Aegon, said top credit trading
investment banks should not rest on their laurels.
"There is always room for improvement as it is not a
transparent market. In the past trading via electronic mediums
you would get two to three prices but we now choose from four or
five counterparties to get a real competitive element", he said.
Although investment banks try to get a competitive edge in
any way they can, Fitzpatrick said Kames Capital's fund managers
are only really interested in liquidity.
"What we want is consistency but we are normally dealing
with the business and not the individual. Sales guys are
important but at the end of the day it's the traders that make
us the deals."
REGIONALISED MARKET
The survey, which collected data from investors across the
globe but had a strong European bias, also showed some
investment banks had a prominent Western Europe bias.
BNP Paribas, for instance, was found to be strong in euros
and therefore grabbed the biggest share of euro-denominated
investment grade corporates trading volumes, but did not even
feature as a top-five dealer when it came to trading the same
assets in dollars, sterling or yen.
The figures also suggest big Swiss investment banks, UBS and
Credit Suisse, gained limited volume of business. In structured
finance bonds, Credit Suisse's credit trading desk grabbed the
third largest volume of business, and both investment banking
houses had a respectable presence in CDS trading. But in overall
investment grade corporate, financial institutions and high
yield credit trading, they were firmly behind Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan and Barclays.
Similarly, US investment banks -- other than JP Morgan and
BoAML -- did not feature prominently in Europe, with Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup featuring on the periphery
of study's credit trading league tables.
(Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; editing by Alex Chambers)