Oct 21 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays grabbed the biggest volume of business last year to emerge as the top tier players in the credit trading universe, a new survey has found.

Data collected by Euromoney -- surveying nearly 500 hedge funds, asset managers, private equity houses, insurance companies and non-market-making banks -- showed most large investment banks that were particularly strong in any one type of credit trading tended to be somewhat smaller players in other areas. But this was not the case for Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Barclays, who had a significant market share across the board and effectively formed a top tier.

Deutsche Bank took 17.35% of the market share in trading investment grade corporates, ahead of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's (BoAML) 13.5% and JP Morgan's 12.73%. The German investment bank also had the largest slice of volume in single name and index CDS trading, in addition to topping the volume tables in the securitisation sector.

Deutsche Bank was second and third in overall volumes in credit trading of both investment grade financial institutions and high yield, with Barclays Capital taking the top spot.

The British investment bank took 22.26% of the market share in the trading of investment grade financial institutions, ahead of Deutsche Bank's 19.29% and JP Morgan's 17.10%. Barclays topped the high yield credit trading with 19.71% of market share, slightly ahead of JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.

VOLUME

Euromoney said the aim was not to measure margins or profitability of the investment banking credit trading desks, the survey solely looked at trading volumes between April 2010 and April 2011. During this period, which coincided with the start of the Greek debt crisis, credit markets were still enjoying a resurgence after a torrid time during 2008 and early 2009.

But as the interminable euro zone debt troubles continues to impact the markets and threaten liquidity, Adrian Fitzpatrick, head of investment dealing for Kames Capital, the asset management arm of insurance giant Aegon, said top credit trading investment banks should not rest on their laurels.

"There is always room for improvement as it is not a transparent market. In the past trading via electronic mediums you would get two to three prices but we now choose from four or five counterparties to get a real competitive element", he said.

Although investment banks try to get a competitive edge in any way they can, Fitzpatrick said Kames Capital's fund managers are only really interested in liquidity.

"What we want is consistency but we are normally dealing with the business and not the individual. Sales guys are important but at the end of the day it's the traders that make us the deals."

REGIONALISED MARKET

The survey, which collected data from investors across the globe but had a strong European bias, also showed some investment banks had a prominent Western Europe bias.

BNP Paribas, for instance, was found to be strong in euros and therefore grabbed the biggest share of euro-denominated investment grade corporates trading volumes, but did not even feature as a top-five dealer when it came to trading the same assets in dollars, sterling or yen.

The figures also suggest big Swiss investment banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, gained limited volume of business. In structured finance bonds, Credit Suisse's credit trading desk grabbed the third largest volume of business, and both investment banking houses had a respectable presence in CDS trading. But in overall investment grade corporate, financial institutions and high yield credit trading, they were firmly behind Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Barclays.

Similarly, US investment banks -- other than JP Morgan and BoAML -- did not feature prominently in Europe, with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup featuring on the periphery of study's credit trading league tables. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; editing by Alex Chambers)