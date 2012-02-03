Feb 3 (IFR) - Many thought this week would not even
reach $10bn, instead the high-grade corporate market ended up
with the largest week of the year. This week finished up at
$27.975bn from 22 deals, just beating out the $27.825bn priced
during the week ending January 13 when 26 deals hit the market.
No doubt the massive $7bn trade from Petrobras
boosted volume, but even without it the week would still have
finished above $20bn and well above estimates.
For those that count SSA issuance, weekly volume jumps
significantly higher. Another 7 SSA deals for $17.00bn, five
supras, one sovereign and one agency, hit the market this week
bringing the all-in total weekly volume figure to $44.975bn.
Companies really flooded the US investment grade bond market
on Wednesday with nine countable deals raising $16.7bn,
including the jumbo Petrobras, making it the busiest day so far
this year and the largest since $18.45bn was priced on October
27 2011. The $7bn Petrobras trade also tied with SABMiller
for the largest deal so far of 2012.
A busy January finished up at $79.540bn, placing it at
closer to the high end of estimates and making it the busiest
month since $93.697bn was priced May 2011. A quick survey
before the end of the year showed a mid-point estimate for
January 2012 of $70bn, although guesses once again were pretty
scattered given market uncertainty. The low guess was $50-60bn,
with the high guess coming in at $90bn, but the majority of
estimates seemed to come in the $65-75bn range. January 2011 was
actually the busiest month of 2011, finishing at $111.895bn.
February volume is off to a fast start and sits at $21.450bn
after just 3 days. February 2011 came in at $51.860bn.
Year-to-date 2012 investment grade volume is now up over the
$100bn mark at $100.990bn. Primary activity is slightly lagging
2011 pace however, as $121.67bn was priced in 2011 during the
same period.
(Christopher Reich is a senior IFR analyst in New York)