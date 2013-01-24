PARIS Jan 24 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Thursday that it planned to cut its 15.1
percent stake in Spain's Bankinter by about a third.
The bank will own about 9.9 percent of the Spanish lender
once it has sold the 29.3 million shares, Credit Agricole said
in a statement.
"This offering is a private placement to institutional
investors, as part of an accelerated bookbuilding process," the
French bank said.
Bankinter posted a 31 percent drop in 2012 net profit
earlier on Thursday and warned that its bad loans could hit 5
percent of total loans this year, up from 4.28 percent at the
end of 2012.
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Mark John)