PARIS Dec 14 French bank Credit Agricole will be able to reach targets set under Basel III regulations without needing outside help, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet said, responding to a question about the listed bank.

"We will meet Basel III with our own resources," Chifflet told a conference call on Wednesday.

Finance head Bernard Delpit added that he had not yet decided whether to use a new European Central Bank three-year financing facility. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)