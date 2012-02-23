BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
PARIS Feb 23 Credit Agricole has decided to cut trader bonuses by 20 percent, the French bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
The bank's rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale have announced cuts closer to 50 percent.
"Regarding traders' bonuses...We have moved to cut them by 20 percent," Jean-Paul Chifflet told a conference call with journalists. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: