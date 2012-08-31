BRIEF-B. Riley Financial to acquire FBR & CO in a transaction valued at $160.1 mln
* B. Riley Financial Inc - a transaction valued at $160.1 million
Aug 31 Credit Agricole SA : * Moody's assigns (p)aaa to covered bonds of crédit agricole public sector scf * Rpt-moody's assigns (p)aaa to covered bonds of crédit agricole public sector
scf
* B. Riley Financial Inc - a transaction valued at $160.1 million
* Incyte Corp- entered into a letter agreement, dated February 17, 2017 with certain entities affiliated with Julian Baker - SEC filing
* Ashford Hospitality Trust proposes to acquire FelCor Lodging trust at a significant premium of 28% per share to create compelling long-term shareholder value