BRUSSELS Oct 25 Credit Agricole is expecting a final deal on the sale of its Cheuvreux brokerage unit to independent rival Kepler by the end of this year or early next, the French bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are continuing to negotiate," Jean-Paul Chifflet said on the sidelines of a meeting of the regional savings banks which are the majority shareholders in the listed entity. "I think a sale could take place at the end of the year or the beginning of next year." (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)