AMSTERDAM, July 17 French bank Credit Agricole's
brokerage arm Cheuvreux will merge with European
financial services group Kepler Capital Markets, a Dutch
newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed people familiar
with the deal.
It was unclear what the merger would mean for employment,
financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on its website.
Kepler would give a reaction later, the newspaper said.
Cheuvreux declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, and
no one at Kepler's Amsterdam and Brussels offices was
immediately available to comment.
Credit Agricole was in talks to sell its loss-making
brokerage arm to privately-owned Kepler Capital Markets, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters last month.
Credit Agricole, which is already cutting more than 2,000
jobs in its investment bank, had been looking for a partner for
Cheuvreux since China's Citic Securities set its sights on
buying all of Asia-based sister brokerage CLSA.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Additional reporting by Paris
Newsroom; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)