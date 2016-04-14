LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has hired Veronique
McCarroll from McKinsey as head of strategy and business
transformation for its commercial and investment bank (CIB), as
part of several changes following the unit's restructuring last
month.
The French bank's CIB unit said it had also appointed
Jean-Francois Balay as head of risks and permanent control, and
named new heads of debt optimisation, internal audit and a
senior role in its UK business.
Credit Agricole last month said it was putting more focus on
financial institutions as part of a restructured CIB, in an
effort to improve its profitability. It said it aims to remain a
leading player in structured finance and provide CIB services to
its mid-market corporate customers, mainly in France, but only
take on additional large corporates selectively.
The bank said McCarroll has helped financial sector clients
in investment banking and risk management issues for more than
20 years. She worked for Banque Indosuez, Arthur Andersen and
Oliver Wyman, before joining McKinsey in 2013 where she worked
for banks on strategy and risk management issues, and on
adapting and transforming their market and financing activities.
Balay has been head of debt optimisation and distribution
since 2012 after three years as head of debt optimisation and
distribution. He started his career at Credit Lyonnais in 1989.
Jamie Mabilat has replaced Balay as head of debt
optimisation and distribution, having previously been global
head of the infrastructure division.
Credit Agricole named Arnaud Chupin as head of CIB's
internal audit. He will report to Michel Le Masson, head of
group audit, and Jean-Yves Hocher, CIB's chief executive.
Chupin was previously senior country officer for the UK, a
role that will now be taken by Daniel Puyo, previously in charge
of risks and permanent control.
(Reporting by Steve Slater and Alasdair Reilly)