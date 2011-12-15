PARIS Dec 15 French bank Credit Agricole intends to shut down its commodities trading business but will keep its Geneva-based commodities trade finance activities, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Credit Agricole also plans to cut its commodities trade finance commitments but the scale of the reduction is still unclear at this stage, one of the sources said.

The bank said on Tuesday it would cut 2,350 jobs and pull out of commodities as well as equity derivatives in a cull of its investment banking operations. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Marie Maitre)