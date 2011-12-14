PARIS Dec 14 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Wednesday it would withdraw from its
commodities activities as part of a wider plan to restructure
its corporate and investment banking business.
The decision comes as the bank announced in its second
profit warning of the year that it would make a 2011 loss, write
off 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) worth of assets and cut
2,350 jobs in a cull of its investment banking operations.
The bank is active in energy, soft commodities and metals
and offers a range of commodity financing products.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide;
editing by Keiron Henderson)