PARIS Dec 14 French bank Credit Agricole said on Wednesday it would withdraw from its commodities activities as part of a wider plan to restructure its corporate and investment banking business.

The decision comes as the bank announced in its second profit warning of the year that it would make a 2011 loss, write off 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) worth of assets and cut 2,350 jobs in a cull of its investment banking operations.

The bank is active in energy, soft commodities and metals and offers a range of commodity financing products.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Keiron Henderson)