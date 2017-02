PARIS Dec 14 French bank Credit Agricole could sell its stakes in Spain's Bankinter and Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo, Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet told Les Echos in an interview published on Wednesday.

Asked whether the bank could sell its holding in its Newedge joint venture with Societe Generale, Chifflet told the newspaper this was not on the agenda.

Asked about Bankinter and Banco Espirito Santo, Chifflet told Les Echos: "All options are open. We are giving ourselves the freedom to choose." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)