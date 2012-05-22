PARIS May 22 Credit Agricole's
chairman said on Tuesday that he hoped the French bank would
post strong enough results this year to be able to pay a
dividend to shareholders in 2013 after the troubled lender
suspended its payout this year.
"I personally hope that the 2012 results will turn out to be
better than they were for 2011, allowing us to resume repayment
of dividends to our individual shareholders as well as our
majority shareholder," Jean-Marie Sander said in response to an
investor's question, referring to the association of regional
savings banks that owns most of the bank.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)