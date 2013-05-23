BRIEF-Bahrain Commercial Facilities FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 19.9 million dinars versus 17.4 million dinars year ago
PARIS May 23 French bank Credit Agricole will resume paying a dividend on its 2013 earnings, its chairman told shareholders on Thursday, after heavy losses last year led it to suspend the payout.
"2013, I am convinced, will bring a return to the payment of a regular dividend," Jean-Marie Sander said during his introductory remarks at the bank's annual shareholders' meeting in Bordeaux, France. (Reporting by Christian Plumb)
* China Feb factory activity continues modest expansion streak
By Christina Martin March 1 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday on disappointment U.S. President Donald Trump offered few details on his plans for infrastructure spending and tax reforms, and as Fed policymakers fanned expectations of a rate hike this month. New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for tightening monetary policy "has become a lot more compelling", while San Francisco Fed President John Williams said a rate increase was