PARIS Dec 14 A downgrade of France's credit rating would have a moderate impact on French banks, and the markets are largely prepared for it, the head of Credit Agricole told a conference call on Wednesday.

"If France is downgraded, if it were, there will be an impact on French banks but it is difficult to estimate," Jean-Paul Chifflet said.

"I think the markets have anticipated to a large extent all the solutions and from my point of view the impact would be moderate." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)